Whizzz & Love du Vendredi 24 novembre
Mix #1 Â +3
Carpenters / Superstar / A&M
The Flying Stars Of Brooklyn NY / My God has a telephone / Colemine
Serge Gainsbourg & Jean Claude Vannier / Les chemins de Katmandou (opening titles) / Finders Keepers
The Indian Sound Of… Black Foot / Smoke signal / RKM Music
L’instant Rosalie : big up l’agence Havas Paris pour cette rÃ©clame trÃ¨s drÃ´le pour Le Bon Coin
The Starlite Orchestra & Singers / Amada mia, amore mio / Madacy
Mix #2 Â -7
Fitness Forever / AndrÃ© / Elefant
Wilma Dias / Le massagiste / Epic
Sonya Spence / Let love flow on (Delfonic edit) / Razor-N-Tape
The Movers / Shanana / Soundway
Mix #3 Â ++6
Charlotte Gainsbourg / Sylvia says / Because Music
Moodoid / Reptile / Because Music
Pardon Moi / A touch 2 much / HÃ¸ga Nord
Yuksek & Fatnotronic / Corcovado / Partyfine
Mix #4 —-0
Baxter Dury / Listen / PIAS
No Artist / Stupid / White label