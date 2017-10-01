Whizzz & Love du Vendredi 24 novembre

Mix #1 Â +3

Carpenters / Superstar / A&M

The Flying Stars Of Brooklyn NY / My God has a telephone / Colemine

Serge Gainsbourg & Jean Claude Vannier / Les chemins de Katmandou (opening titles) / Finders Keepers

The Indian Sound Of… Black Foot / Smoke signal / RKM Music

L’instant Rosalie : big up l’agence Havas Paris pour cette rÃ©clame trÃ¨s drÃ´le pour Le Bon Coin

The Starlite Orchestra & Singers / Amada mia, amore mio / Madacy

Mix #2 Â -7

Fitness Forever / AndrÃ© / Elefant

Wilma Dias / Le massagiste / Epic

Sonya Spence / Let love flow on (Delfonic edit) / Razor-N-Tape

The Movers / Shanana / Soundway

Mix #3 Â ++6

Charlotte Gainsbourg / Sylvia says / Because Music

Moodoid / Reptile / Because Music

Pardon Moi / A touch 2 much / HÃ¸ga Nord

Yuksek & Fatnotronic / Corcovado / Partyfine

Mix #4 —-0

Baxter Dury / Listen / PIAS

No Artist / Stupid / White label