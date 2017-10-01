Whizzz & love du Vendredi 10 novembre

Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.

Mix #1 Lou SÃ©rac

Roland Thyssen / Riff for Peggy / Hebra

Funkadelic / Music 4 my mother (Underground Resistance mix) / Westbound

Miro / Safari of love / Vedette

Snoh Aalegra / Nothing burns like the cold / ARTium

La Patate Chaude : tu prÃ©fÃ¨res l’original ou le remix ?

The Peppers / Hot caramel / Sirocco (1974) vs The Peppers / Hot caramel (Soulwax remix) / TÃ©lÃ© Music (2016)

Mix #2 Pecorino Romano

Billy Cole / Little green apples / Recreational And Educational Enterprises

Curtis Harding / On and on / ANTI

The Just Joans / No longer young enough / Fika

Morrissey / Spend the day in bed / Warner

Mix #3 Tricorne de Marans

Late Nite Tuff Guy / I don’t like acid / Tuff cut

NST Cophie’s / Bian kou / Kalita

Itadi K Bonney / YÃ© yÃ© yÃ© / Hot Casa

Livy Ekemezie / Friday night / Odion Livingstone

La Bougie Wonderland : joyeux anniversaire Ã Diplo et Ennio Morricone, un demi siÃ¨cle les sÃ©pare

Peter & The Woves / Birthday / MGM

Mix #4 Abbaye de Belloc

Jagwar Ma / Give me a reason (Weatherall Meets Jonnie Two Uptown part 1) / Future Classic

Yovav / Caribbean zen mode (Gerd Janson remix) / Correspondant

King Sunny AdÃ© & His African Beats / Synchro system (Adesse Versions edit) / Razor-N-Tape