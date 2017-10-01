Whizzz & love du Vendredi 10 novembre
Mix #1 Lou SÃ©rac
Roland Thyssen / Riff for Peggy / Hebra
Funkadelic / Music 4 my mother (Underground Resistance mix) / Westbound
Miro / Safari of love / Vedette
Snoh Aalegra / Nothing burns like the cold / ARTium
La Patate Chaude : tu prÃ©fÃ¨res l’original ou le remix ?
The Peppers / Hot caramel / Sirocco (1974) vs The Peppers / Hot caramel (Soulwax remix) / TÃ©lÃ© Music (2016)
Mix #2 Pecorino Romano
Billy Cole / Little green apples / Recreational And Educational Enterprises
Curtis Harding / On and on / ANTI
The Just Joans / No longer young enough / Fika
Morrissey / Spend the day in bed / Warner
Mix #3 Tricorne de Marans
Late Nite Tuff Guy / I don’t like acid / Tuff cut
NST Cophie’s / Bian kou / Kalita
Itadi K Bonney / YÃ© yÃ© yÃ© / Hot Casa
Livy Ekemezie / Friday night / Odion Livingstone
La Bougie Wonderland : joyeux anniversaire Ã Diplo et Ennio Morricone, un demi siÃ¨cle les sÃ©pare
Peter & The Woves / Birthday / MGM
Mix #4 Abbaye de Belloc
Jagwar Ma / Give me a reason (Weatherall Meets Jonnie Two Uptown part 1) / Future Classic
Yovav / Caribbean zen mode (Gerd Janson remix) / Correspondant
King Sunny AdÃ© & His African Beats / Synchro system (Adesse Versions edit) / Razor-N-Tape