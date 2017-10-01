P L U S – The Kills (classics)

TÃ©lÃ©charger, (rÃ©)Ã©couter cette Ã©mission :Â

Tracklist :

1 – Cheap and Cheerful (Midnight Boom – 2008)

2 – Siberian Nights (Ash and Ice – 2016)

3 – Cat Claw (Keep on your mean side – 2003)

4 – Future Starts Slow (Blood Pressures – 2011)

5 – Bitter Fruit (Ash and Ice – 2016)

6 – Black Rooster (Keep on your mean side – 2003)

7 – I hate the way you love (No Wow – 2004)

8 – No Wow / Telephone Radio Germany (No Wow – 2004)