P L U S – The Kills (classics)
TÃ©lÃ©charger, (rÃ©)Ã©couter cette Ã©mission :Â
Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.
Tracklist :
1 – Cheap and Cheerful (Midnight Boom – 2008)
2 – Siberian Nights (Ash and Ice – 2016)
3 – Cat Claw (Keep on your mean side – 2003)
4 – Future Starts Slow (Blood Pressures – 2011)
5 – Bitter Fruit (Ash and Ice – 2016)
6 – Black Rooster (Keep on your mean side – 2003)
7 – I hate the way you love (No Wow – 2004)
8 – No Wow / Telephone Radio Germany (No Wow – 2004)