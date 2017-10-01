P L U S – Nina Simone (classics)

TÃ©lÃ©charger, (rÃ©)Ã©couter cette Ã©mission :Â

Tracklist :

1 – My Baby Just Cares for Me (Jazz as Played in an Exclusive Side Street Club – 1958)

2 – Baltimore (Baltimore -1978)Â

3 – I Put a Spell on You (I Put a Spell on You – 1965)Â

4 – Feeling Good (I Put a Spell on You – 1965)Â

5 – Here Comes The Sun (Here Comes The Sun -1971)

6 – Please Donâ€™t Let Me Be Misunderstood (Ã©ponyme -1977)Â

7 – I Loves You Porgy (Jazz as Played in an Exclusive Side Street Club – 1958)Â

8 – Ain’t Got No – I Got Life (Ain’t Got No – I Got Life – 1968)

9 – Funkier Than a Mosquito’s Tweeter (It Is Finished – 1973)Â