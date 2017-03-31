Dangerous Ground : Emission du 31-03-2017:21H00

1- Kid sean & Basa _ next bezel feat J.stro

2- Mykill miers _ the bash brothers feat grand agent

3- Gangstarr _ mass appeal

4- Party arty _ show & prove

5- Large professor _ after school

6- Chubb rock _ beef feat Pmd & Das efx

7- Infamous mobb _ the cycle

8- Q unique _ psychological warfare

9- Group home _ the golden age

10- Drim _ intro & freestyle

11- Mood _ all seeing

12- Ec illa _ ill at will feat Rasco ,Planet asia & D villa

13- Mr live _ all day

14- Natural elements _ done

15- Smiley the ghetto child _ bronx baby

16- Blaq poet _ subway series feat Giff

17- Dilated Peoples _ target practice

18- 50/50 _something ain’t right

19- Freddie foxxx _ the mastas feat Mop

20- Masta ace _ high school shit feat Torae

21- Drim _ mes maux & freestyle

22- Deliquent habits _ western ways remix

23- Keith murray _ the rythme

24- Rampage _ wild for the night

25- Adagio _ rap 101

26- Mad lion _ double trouble

