Dangerous Ground : Emission du 31-03-2017:21H00
1- Kid sean & Basa _ next bezel feat J.stro
2- Mykill miers _ the bash brothers feat grand agent
3- Gangstarr _ mass appeal
4- Party arty _ show & prove
5- Large professor _ after school
6- Chubb rock _ beef feat Pmd & Das efx
7- Infamous mobb _ the cycle
8- Q unique _ psychological warfare
9- Group home _ the golden age
10- Drim _ intro & freestyle
11- Mood _ all seeing
12- Ec illa _ ill at will feat Rasco ,Planet asia & D villa
13- Mr live _ all day
14- Natural elements _ done
15- Smiley the ghetto child _ bronx baby
16- Blaq poet _ subway series feat Giff
17- Dilated Peoples _ target practice
18- 50/50 _something ain’t right
19- Freddie foxxx _ the mastas feat Mop
20- Masta ace _ high school shit feat Torae
21- Drim _ mes maux & freestyle
22- Deliquent habits _ western ways remix
23- Keith murray _ the rythme
24- Rampage _ wild for the night
25- Adagio _ rap 101
26- Mad lion _ double trouble
http://www.mixcloud.com/dangerous_ground_radio_show/
http://www.ustream.tv/channel/onlygoodstuff
https://www.facebook.com/Dangerous-Ground-Radio-Show-706235009521160/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel