Dangerous Ground : Emission du 30-06-2017:21h00
Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.
SÃ©lection spÃ©ciale Old School 88,89,90 avec Gegeor aux platines
1- Method man _ the classic
2- Ultra magnetic mc’s _ watch me now
3- Hip hop against apartheid _ mdodemnyama
4- Merlin _ born free
5- Professor griff _ paws in the game
6- Rob base & Ez _ rock it takes two
7- Big daddy kane _ no damn good
8- Digital underground _ doowatchulike
9- A tribe called quest _ youthfull expression
10- Divine styler _ ain’t saying nothing
11- Geto boys _ trigga happy nigga
12- Mc duke _ organised rhyme
13- Kid frost _ homicide
14- K-9 posse _no sell out
15- King sun _ with asword
16- Kool g rap & Dj polo _ death wish
17- Lord finesse & Dj mike smooth _ slave to my soundwave
18- Nice & Smooth _ nice & smooth
19- Mc shan _ juice crew low
20- Nu sounds _ condition red
21- Nwa _ real niggaz
22- Above the law _ menace to society
23- Poor righthous teatchers _ strictly ghetto
24- Public enemy _ terminator x to the edge of panic
25- The real roxanne _ her bad self
26- Ice cube _ the bomb
27- Self destruction
28- Biz Markie – spring again
29- Intelligent Hoodlum – no justice, no peace
30- Eazy-E – no more’?s