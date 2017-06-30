Dangerous Ground : Emission du 30-06-2017:21h00

Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.

SÃ©lection spÃ©ciale Old School 88,89,90 avec Gegeor aux platines

1- Method man _ the classic

2- Ultra magnetic mc’s _ watch me now

3- Hip hop against apartheid _ mdodemnyama

4- Merlin _ born free

5- Professor griff _ paws in the game

6- Rob base & Ez _ rock it takes two

7- Big daddy kane _ no damn good

8- Digital underground _ doowatchulike

9- A tribe called quest _ youthfull expression

10- Divine styler _ ain’t saying nothing

11- Geto boys _ trigga happy nigga

12- Mc duke _ organised rhyme

13- Kid frost _ homicide

14- K-9 posse _no sell out

15- King sun _ with asword

16- Kool g rap & Dj polo _ death wish

17- Lord finesse & Dj mike smooth _ slave to my soundwave

18- Nice & Smooth _ nice & smooth

19- Mc shan _ juice crew low

20- Nu sounds _ condition red

21- Nwa _ real niggaz

22- Above the law _ menace to society

23- Poor righthous teatchers _ strictly ghetto

24- Public enemy _ terminator x to the edge of panic

25- The real roxanne _ her bad self

26- Ice cube _ the bomb

27- Self destruction

28- Biz Markie – spring again

29- Intelligent Hoodlum – no justice, no peace

30- Eazy-E – no more’?s