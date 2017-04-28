Dangerous Ground : Emission du 28-04-2017:21H00

Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.

1- Molecules & Showbiz _ bad guy feat Money ray

2- Vic orena _ ring around the rosie

3- Eye dee _ check the verse feat Starvin b & Nowaah the flood

4- Arxv _ wins-lows

5- Blacastan _ war crimes feat Tragedy khadafi

6- Bully camp _ sinister squadron

7- LexÂ _ lex laurenovitch feat meyhem lauren

8- Nyg’z _ bullseye feat Royal flush, Trey sluggs & Juice

9- Ditc _ we all remix

10- Lmno _the word

11- The audible doctor _ No future feat Consequence

12- Jurassic 5 _ concrete and clay

13- Cut father, Mad child & Buc fifty _ go for mine

14- Truth _ stages of war feat The barbarian

15- Virtuoso _ orion’s belt feat Esoteric & Mr lif

16- Camouflage large click _ heavy hitters

17- Aotp _ the five perfect exertions

18- Channel live _ hardcore

19- Shadez of brooklyn _ how it’s done

20- Group home _ livin’ proof

21- Kashmere _ playing with fire

22- Matt fingaz _ wake up call

23- Genius _ pencil feat Masta killah & Rza

24- Nolan the ninja _ concoction

25- Lotug _ Check it remix

26- Mad flava _ feel the flava

27- Eric sermon _ stay real

28- 3rd bass _ pop goes the weasel

29- Black moon _ shit is real

http://www.mixcloud.com/dangerous_ground_radio_show/

http://www.ustream.tv/channel/onlygoodstuff

https://www.facebook.com/Dangerous-Ground-Radio-Show-706235009521160/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel