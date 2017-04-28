Dangerous Ground : Emission du 28-04-2017:21H00
1- Molecules & Showbiz _ bad guy feat Money ray
2- Vic orena _ ring around the rosie
3- Eye dee _ check the verse feat Starvin b & Nowaah the flood
4- Arxv _ wins-lows
5- Blacastan _ war crimes feat Tragedy khadafi
6- Bully camp _ sinister squadron
7- LexÂ _ lex laurenovitch feat meyhem lauren
8- Nyg’z _ bullseye feat Royal flush, Trey sluggs & Juice
9- Ditc _ we all remix
10- Lmno _the word
11- The audible doctor _ No future feat Consequence
12- Jurassic 5 _ concrete and clay
13- Cut father, Mad child & Buc fifty _ go for mine
14- Truth _ stages of war feat The barbarian
15- Virtuoso _ orion’s belt feat Esoteric & Mr lif
16- Camouflage large click _ heavy hitters
17- Aotp _ the five perfect exertions
18- Channel live _ hardcore
19- Shadez of brooklyn _ how it’s done
20- Group home _ livin’ proof
21- Kashmere _ playing with fire
22- Matt fingaz _ wake up call
23- Genius _ pencil feat Masta killah & Rza
24- Nolan the ninja _ concoction
25- Lotug _ Check it remix
26- Mad flava _ feel the flava
27- Eric sermon _ stay real
28- 3rd bass _ pop goes the weasel
29- Black moon _ shit is real
