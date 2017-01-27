Dangerous Ground : Emission du 27-01-2017:21H00

DGArmy2014

1- Demi_portion _ un_jour_viendra_(feat._furax_barbarossa)

2- Rustee jux & nutso _ lyrikal landslide

3- Spittzwell & Ekundayo _ True & Living

4- Loaded lux _konfused

5- MOP _ anticipation

6- Natural resource _ bum deal remix

7- CNN _ tony

8- Outkast _ elevator

9- Pressure _ calm canons

10- First division _ stillnaffek feat 9th Uno, Fear, Tekniq

11- Blaq poet _ real mcees feat Nyg’s, Krumbsnatcha

12- Freddie foxxx _ paine

13- Big shug _ legbreakers feat Big twins & Sean price

14- Cactus jack _ red line

15- Hillfiguz _ not enuff time

16- Sadat x _ the interview

17- Gauge _ cranium

18- Big pun _ wishful thinking feat fat joe, kool g rap & b real

19- Mobb deep _ hell on earth

20- Defari _ worldwide feat Phil da agony

21- Brooklyn zoo _ masterz of the zooniverse remix

22- Royal flush _ sucka free feat lil fame , Illa ghee & Meyhem lauren

23- Onyx _ ponkmotherfuckas & most def


