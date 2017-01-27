Dangerous Ground : Emission du 27-01-2017:21H00
1- Demi_portion _ un_jour_viendra_(feat._furax_barbarossa)
2- Rustee jux & nutso _ lyrikal landslide
3- Spittzwell & Ekundayo _ True & Living
4- Loaded lux _konfused
5- MOP _ anticipation
6- Natural resource _ bum deal remix
7- CNN _ tony
8- Outkast _ elevator
9- Pressure _ calm canons
10- First division _ stillnaffek feat 9th Uno, Fear, Tekniq
11- Blaq poet _ real mcees feat Nyg’s, Krumbsnatcha
12- Freddie foxxx _ paine
13- Big shug _ legbreakers feat Big twins & Sean price
14- Cactus jack _ red line
15- Hillfiguz _ not enuff time
16- Sadat x _ the interview
17- Gauge _ cranium
18- Big pun _ wishful thinking feat fat joe, kool g rap & b real
19- Mobb deep _ hell on earth
20- Defari _ worldwide feat Phil da agony
21- Brooklyn zoo _ masterz of the zooniverse remix
22- Royal flush _ sucka free feat lil fame , Illa ghee & Meyhem lauren
23- Onyx _ ponkmotherfuckas & most def
