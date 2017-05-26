Dangerous Ground : Emission du 26-05-2017:21H00

Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.

1- Sol stro _ esprit critique

2- Mad flava _ nonstop

3- Pop da brown hornet _ no more mr nice guy

4- Common _ maintaining

5- Money boss players _ players pinnacle

6- Chris lowe _ uncut action ct to queens feat Large professor

7- Tony infamous _ street revelations

8- Rugged scientist _ shaolin anthem feat Now born click

9- Jungle brothers _ on the road again feat Q tip

10- Nine _ the veteran

11- Reign _ indestructible feat Canibus

12- Tha alkaholiks _ the next level

13- Non phixion _ refuse to lose

14- Royal flush _ thorough fam feat Big l

15- Bam _ visionary

16- Nitty gritty southside _ sandz of time

17- Solitair _ silver surfer

18- Nba _ nba live 97′

19- Pnb _ redemption

20- Phil blunts _ x files

21- Killarmy _ clash of the titans

22- Powerule _ dawn to dusk

23- The crooklyn dodgers _ crooklyn feat Special ed, Masta ace & Buckshot

24- The nonce _ we’re the 2 mc’s

25- Choclair _ twenty one years

26- East side hustlas _ project vet

27- Az do or die remix feat Rza

28- Da bush babees _ just can’t stand it

29- Ran reed _ never knew me then

30- Sol stro _ schek ceci feat Rik

