Dangerous Ground : Emission du 26-05-2017:21H00
1- Sol stro _ esprit critique
2- Mad flava _ nonstop
3- Pop da brown hornet _ no more mr nice guy
4- Common _ maintaining
5- Money boss players _ players pinnacle
6- Chris lowe _ uncut action ct to queens feat Large professor
7- Tony infamous _ street revelations
8- Rugged scientist _ shaolin anthem feat Now born click
9- Jungle brothers _ on the road again feat Q tip
10- Nine _ the veteran
11- Reign _ indestructible feat Canibus
12- Tha alkaholiks _ the next level
13- Non phixion _ refuse to lose
14- Royal flush _ thorough fam feat Big l
15- Bam _ visionary
16- Nitty gritty southside _ sandz of time
17- Solitair _ silver surfer
18- Nba _ nba live 97′
19- Pnb _ redemption
20- Phil blunts _ x files
21- Killarmy _ clash of the titans
22- Powerule _ dawn to dusk
23- The crooklyn dodgers _ crooklyn feat Special ed, Masta ace & Buckshot
24- The nonce _ we’re the 2 mc’s
25- Choclair _ twenty one years
26- East side hustlas _ project vet
27- Az do or die remix feat Rza
28- Da bush babees _ just can’t stand it
29- Ran reed _ never knew me then
30- Sol stro _ schek ceci feat Rik
