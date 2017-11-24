Dangerous Ground : Emission du 24-11-2017:21H00
1- Evidence _ jim dean
2- Franck B _ brooklyn vs. all feat rock
3- Ruste juxx & the last composer _ never ran never will feat flashius
4- Spnda _ hitchcock
5-Supreme Sniper, Grand Surgeon, Mykill Miers & Ruste Juxx _ MC’s STILL DON’T KNOW Cuts by Dee Juli’OneÂ « l’undercover sismographe » remix
6- 1st down _ front street « ruck n’ wiz » remix
7- Mac da maniak _ what goes up feat chubb rock & king just « bqe » remix
8- Infamous mobb _ dollars & cents « roots version »
9- Pumpkinhead _ dynamic feat ces, poka face, meat pie, ocean, the bad seeds, what what? remix
10- Blahzay blahzay _ danger remix
11- Busta rhymes _ woo-hah!! got you all in check « the Jay dee bounce » remix
12- The weathermen _ 5 left in the clip « Rjd2″ remix
13- Casual _ i didn’t mean to remix
14- Craig g, Roxanne shantÃ©, Biz markie, Big daddy kane _ cypher remix
15- Del the funky homosapiens _ help me out « kool dj Eq » remix
16- Cypress hill _ tequila sunrise feat fat joe remix
17- Street smartz _ metal thangz feat oc & pharahoe monch remix
18- Redman _ funkorama feat erick sermon « double green » remix
19- Laster _ off balance remix
20- Black moon _ how many mc’s « dj evil dee 96″ remix
21- Wyldchild _ after party « jazz liberatorz » remix
22- Justice system _ dedication to Bambaataa « Diamond d reminisce mix »
23- House of pain _ word is bond remix feat Diamond d
24- Jean grae _ nah’ mean nah’m sayin’ « Platinum pieds pipers »remix
25- Jedi mind tricks _ retaliation remix
26- Outkast _ elevator « crazy c trunk rattlin’ mix »
27- The nonce _ scope’n out the honeys remix
28- DITC _ da enemy « showbiz » remix
29- Vinnie paz _ drag you to hell remix
30- Immortal technique _ bin laden remix feat Chuck d & Krs 1
