Dangerous Ground : Emission du 24-11-2017:21H00

1- Evidence _ jim dean

2- Franck B _ brooklyn vs. all feat rock

3- Ruste juxx & the last composer _ never ran never will feat flashius

4- Spnda _ hitchcock

5-Supreme Sniper, Grand Surgeon, Mykill Miers & Ruste Juxx _ MC’s STILL DON’T KNOW Cuts by Dee Juli’OneÂ « l’undercover sismographe » remix

6- 1st down _ front street « ruck n’ wiz » remix

7- Mac da maniak _ what goes up feat chubb rock & king just « bqe » remix

8- Infamous mobb _ dollars & cents « roots version »

9- Pumpkinhead _ dynamic feat ces, poka face, meat pie, ocean, the bad seeds, what what? remix

10- Blahzay blahzay _ danger remix

11- Busta rhymes _ woo-hah!! got you all in check « the Jay dee bounce » remix

12- The weathermen _ 5 left in the clip « Rjd2″ remix

13- Casual _ i didn’t mean to remix

14- Craig g, Roxanne shantÃ©, Biz markie, Big daddy kane _ cypher remix

15- Del the funky homosapiens _ help me out « kool dj Eq » remix

16- Cypress hill _ tequila sunrise feat fat joe remix

17- Street smartz _ metal thangz feat oc & pharahoe monch remix

18- Redman _ funkorama feat erick sermon « double green » remix

19- Laster _ off balance remix

20- Black moon _ how many mc’s « dj evil dee 96″ remix

21- Wyldchild _ after party « jazz liberatorz » remix

22- Justice system _ dedication to Bambaataa « Diamond d reminisce mix »

23- House of pain _ word is bond remix feat Diamond d

24- Jean grae _ nah’ mean nah’m sayin’ « Platinum pieds pipers »remix

25- Jedi mind tricks _ retaliation remix

26- Outkast _ elevator « crazy c trunk rattlin’ mix »

27- The nonce _ scope’n out the honeys remix

28- DITC _ da enemy « showbiz » remix

29- Vinnie paz _ drag you to hell remix

30- Immortal technique _ bin laden remix feat Chuck d & Krs 1

