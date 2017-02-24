Dangerous Ground : Emission du 24-02-2017:21H00

Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.

1- King magnetic _ cash 4 catastrophe

2- Dj low cut _ all alone ft masta ace & torae

3- Living Colour _ Who Shot Ya

4- KRS-One _ Slavery (Studio Version)

5- Dj Rybe _ Bugged Out ft. Reef the Lost Cauze, Shaz Illyork & Cap Cizza

6- Sincere Feat Termanology _ TimeForTheRawShit

7- Spit Gemz – News At 11 (Parakhan Remix) ft. Shabaam Sahdeeq

8- Joe Young _ The Projects Ft. Masta Killa

9- Everlast _ WarPorn Industry Feat. B Real

10- Roc Marciano _ Move Dope

11- Black & Conway Feat. Dirty White _ 2004

12- Fortunato x DJ IV _ Ain’t Nobody Know Redux

13- Venomous2000 & Trilian _ Hot Damn (feat. The Artifacts, Tiye Phoenix & DJ Trickalome)

14- J Mal & Hiright _ Underdogs/The Overcomers

15- Superior feat. Rocdwell _ I Got You

16- Chinese Man _ What You Need (feat. Vinnie Dewayne, Myke Bogan & Tre Redeau)

17- M-Dot _ Foreign

18- Westside Gunn _ Brains Flew By (1964 Version)

19- Saipher Soze & Daniel Son _ Clean The Plate / Graveyard Shift Produced by Vic Grimes

20- The White Shadow _ The Paragraph Chemist (feat. Rakim)

21- Jedi Mind Tricks _ Poison In the Birth Water

22- OC _ My City

23- AllttA _ AllttA (feat. 20syl & Mr. J. Medeiros)

24- DJ EFN _ Motivation feat. Defari, Cormega, Boaz

