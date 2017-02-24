Dangerous Ground : Emission du 24-02-2017:21H00
1- King magnetic _ cash 4 catastrophe
2- Dj low cut _ all alone ft masta ace & torae
3- Living Colour _ Who Shot Ya
4- KRS-One _ Slavery (Studio Version)
5- Dj Rybe _ Bugged Out ft. Reef the Lost Cauze, Shaz Illyork & Cap Cizza
6- Sincere Feat Termanology _ TimeForTheRawShit
7- Spit Gemz – News At 11 (Parakhan Remix) ft. Shabaam Sahdeeq
8- Joe Young _ The Projects Ft. Masta Killa
9- Everlast _ WarPorn Industry Feat. B Real
10- Roc Marciano _ Move Dope
11- Black & Conway Feat. Dirty White _ 2004
12- Fortunato x DJ IV _ Ain’t Nobody Know Redux
13- Venomous2000 & Trilian _ Hot Damn (feat. The Artifacts, Tiye Phoenix & DJ Trickalome)
14- J Mal & Hiright _ Underdogs/The Overcomers
15- Superior feat. Rocdwell _ I Got You
16- Chinese Man _ What You Need (feat. Vinnie Dewayne, Myke Bogan & Tre Redeau)
17- M-Dot _ Foreign
18- Westside Gunn _ Brains Flew By (1964 Version)
19- Saipher Soze & Daniel Son _ Clean The Plate / Graveyard Shift Produced by Vic Grimes
20- The White Shadow _ The Paragraph Chemist (feat. Rakim)
21- Jedi Mind Tricks _ Poison In the Birth Water
22- OC _ My City
23- AllttA _ AllttA (feat. 20syl & Mr. J. Medeiros)
24- DJ EFN _ Motivation feat. Defari, Cormega, Boaz
