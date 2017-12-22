Dangerous Ground : Emission du 22-12-2017:21H00
1- PhybaOptikz _ JOHN DOE
2- Jeru The Damaja _Truth Be Told
3- Sensei â€˜n Chillow Feat John Robinson _ Barz â€˜n Hooks
4- PMD (EPMD) Feat RJ Da Realest Â«Â You Know Who The Best Be
5- Jon Glass Feat. Singapore Kane & Big Shug _ This And Them
6- Group home _ new east ny theory feat sadat x
7- Masta ace _ high school shit feat torae
8- Flynt _ 1 pour la plume remix
9- Ruste juxx, mykill miers, supreme sniper & grand surgeon _ mc’s still don’t know remix
10- Emblema _ ten cuidado feat m. padrÃ²n
11- Jedimind tricks _ contrat feat Killasha
12- Non phixion _ there is no future feat Necro
13- Deliquent habits _ salt
14- Truth _ stages of war feat the Barbarian
15- Gangstarr _ same team, no games feat Nyg’z & H stax
16- Tekilla _ le temoin du mal feat l’hexler et sentin’L
17- Mykill mieirs _ shocking confessions
18- Da shogunz _ the orchcard feat killah priest
19- Bastard prod _ amnesique
20- The nonce _ turning it out
21- Napoleon da legend _ ambition of the shallows feat Paloma pradal
22- La coka nostra _ murdered tonight
23- King magnetic feat Gq aka Nothin pretty _ we’re all about it
24- Big shug _ legbreakers feat Sean price & Big twinz
25- First division _ stillnaffek feat 9th uno, Fear & Tekniq
26- Infamous mobb west _ the cycle feat furax barbarossa, jeff le nerf & scylla
27- Blabbermouf _ wisen up
28- Hugo tsr _ iceberg
29- Hurricane g _ underground lockdown
30- Joey badass _ nÂ° 99
31- Lootpack _ lost art
32- Da youngsta’s _ bad 2 da bone
33- Buc fifty _ ultimate weapon
