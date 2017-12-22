Dangerous Ground : Emission du 22-12-2017:21H00

Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.

1- PhybaOptikz _ JOHN DOE

2- Jeru The Damaja _Truth Be Told

3- Sensei â€˜n Chillow Feat John Robinson _ Barz â€˜n Hooks

4- PMD (EPMD) Feat RJ Da Realest Â«Â You Know Who The Best Be

5- Jon Glass Feat. Singapore Kane & Big Shug _ This And Them

6- Group home _ new east ny theory feat sadat x

7- Masta ace _ high school shit feat torae

8- Flynt _ 1 pour la plume remix

9- Ruste juxx, mykill miers, supreme sniper & grand surgeon _ mc’s still don’t know remix

10- Emblema _ ten cuidado feat m. padrÃ²n

11- Jedimind tricks _ contrat feat Killasha

12- Non phixion _ there is no future feat Necro

13- Deliquent habits _ salt

14- Truth _ stages of war feat the Barbarian

15- Gangstarr _ same team, no games feat Nyg’z & H stax

16- Tekilla _ le temoin du mal feat l’hexler et sentin’L

17- Mykill mieirs _ shocking confessions

18- Da shogunz _ the orchcard feat killah priest

19- Bastard prod _ amnesique

20- The nonce _ turning it out

21- Napoleon da legend _ ambition of the shallows feat Paloma pradal

22- La coka nostra _ murdered tonight

23- King magnetic feat Gq aka Nothin pretty _ we’re all about it

24- Big shug _ legbreakers feat Sean price & Big twinz

25- First division _ stillnaffek feat 9th uno, Fear & Tekniq

26- Infamous mobb west _ the cycle feat furax barbarossa, jeff le nerf & scylla

27- Blabbermouf _ wisen up

28- Hugo tsr _ iceberg

29- Hurricane g _ underground lockdown

30- Joey badass _ nÂ° 99

31- Lootpack _ lost art

32- Da youngsta’s _ bad 2 da bone

33- Buc fifty _ ultimate weapon

