Dangerous Ground : Emission du 22-09-2017:21H00

1- Prince Po of Organized Konfusion ft Pawz1 _ The Raw Essence Prod by BigBob (Cuts by Dcypha)

2- L’Orange – Look Around (feat. Oddisee)

3- Recognize Ali Feat Daniel Son Eto & Vic Spencer _ Shiny Ski Masks (prod by Karnate)

4- Emblema – Artesano

5- Masta ace _ me and AG feat AG

6- Son doobie _ hold me down

7- Baby blak _ thinking about me

8- Chris lowe _ one liners feat Tall T

9- Jus allah _ Pool of blood feat Gza

10- Ug _ you already snow feat Celph titled

11- Dj lowcut _ call of the wild feat Team thoro (Absouljah, Spicco, Halfa brick)

12- Non phixion _ there is no future feat Necro

13- Oxmo puccino _ mon pÃ¨ze

14- Big pun _ you ain’t a killer

15- Craig G _ love is love feat large professor

16- Blak forest _ bank theory remix

17- Ruthless bastards _ the authentic feat inspectah deck & 100% has-style

18- Arsonists _ what you want

19- C-ray walz _ classic

20- Bumpy knuckles _ more levels

21- Mr voodoo _ 45 kickin

22- Royal flush _ sucka free feat Lil fame, Illa ghee & Meyhem lauren

23- Channel live _ red rum

24- West side connection _ gangstas makes the world go round

25- Rass kass _ golden chyld

26- Reks _ skills 201 feat edo G, lucky dice & B. knox

27- La coca nostra _ high times feat Sick jacken

28- Neek the exotic _ get the city warm feat Bumpy knuckles & Satchel page

