Dangerous Ground : Emission du 22-09-2017:21H00
1- Prince Po of Organized Konfusion ft Pawz1 _ The Raw Essence Prod by BigBob (Cuts by Dcypha)
2- L’Orange – Look Around (feat. Oddisee)
3- Recognize Ali Feat Daniel Son Eto & Vic Spencer _ Shiny Ski Masks (prod by Karnate)
4- Emblema – Artesano
5- Masta ace _ me and AG feat AG
6- Son doobie _ hold me down
7- Baby blak _ thinking about me
8- Chris lowe _ one liners feat Tall T
9- Jus allah _ Pool of blood feat Gza
10- Ug _ you already snow feat Celph titled
11- Dj lowcut _ call of the wild feat Team thoro (Absouljah, Spicco, Halfa brick)
12- Non phixion _ there is no future feat Necro
13- Oxmo puccino _ mon pÃ¨ze
14- Big pun _ you ain’t a killer
15- Craig G _ love is love feat large professor
16- Blak forest _ bank theory remix
17- Ruthless bastards _ the authentic feat inspectah deck & 100% has-style
18- Arsonists _ what you want
19- C-ray walz _ classic
20- Bumpy knuckles _ more levels
21- Mr voodoo _ 45 kickin
22- Royal flush _ sucka free feat Lil fame, Illa ghee & Meyhem lauren
23- Channel live _ red rum
24- West side connection _ gangstas makes the world go round
25- Rass kass _ golden chyld
26- Reks _ skills 201 feat edo G, lucky dice & B. knox
27- La coca nostra _ high times feat Sick jacken
28- Neek the exotic _ get the city warm feat Bumpy knuckles & Satchel page
