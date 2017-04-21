Dangerous Ground : Emission du 21-04-2017:21H00

Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.

1- Spice 1 _ trigga gotz no heart

2- Jayo felony _ homicide

3- Face mob _ performed by Face mob

4- Xzibit _ hit and run (part II)

5- Ice cube _ ghetto bird

6- Mad child _ against all odds

7- Scarface _ hand of the dead body feat Ice cube

8- Lady of rage _ afro puffs

9- Domino _ ghetto jam

10- Souls of mischief _ rock it

11- Dilated peoples _ basics feat Defari

12- Twinz _ 4 eyes 2 head

13- House of pain _ word is born feat Diamond d

14- Likwit junkies _ lj’s theme

15- Planet asia _ place of birth

16- Swollen members _ ventilate

17- Phil da agony _ home team feat Chace inginite & Krondon

18- Cypress hill _ hit from the bong

19- Declaime _ do that dance feat medaphoar

20- 2 mex _ every day

21- Warren g _ recognize

22- King tee _ quiet as kept

23- Dr dre _ stranded on death row

24- Lil bud and Tizone _ funky sounds

25- Superstar quamallah _ sugar hell no! feat Tajai from souls of mischief

26- Self scientific _ best part II

27- Mc eiht _ represent

28- Easy E _ real motherfucking g’s

29- Above the law _ untouchable

