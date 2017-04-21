Dangerous Ground : Emission du 21-04-2017:21H00
1- Spice 1 _ trigga gotz no heart
2- Jayo felony _ homicide
3- Face mob _ performed by Face mob
4- Xzibit _ hit and run (part II)
5- Ice cube _ ghetto bird
6- Mad child _ against all odds
7- Scarface _ hand of the dead body feat Ice cube
8- Lady of rage _ afro puffs
9- Domino _ ghetto jam
10- Souls of mischief _ rock it
11- Dilated peoples _ basics feat Defari
12- Twinz _ 4 eyes 2 head
13- House of pain _ word is born feat Diamond d
14- Likwit junkies _ lj’s theme
15- Planet asia _ place of birth
16- Swollen members _ ventilate
17- Phil da agony _ home team feat Chace inginite & Krondon
18- Cypress hill _ hit from the bong
19- Declaime _ do that dance feat medaphoar
20- 2 mex _ every day
21- Warren g _ recognize
22- King tee _ quiet as kept
23- Dr dre _ stranded on death row
24- Lil bud and Tizone _ funky sounds
25- Superstar quamallah _ sugar hell no! feat Tajai from souls of mischief
26- Self scientific _ best part II
27- Mc eiht _ represent
28- Easy E _ real motherfucking g’s
29- Above the law _ untouchable
