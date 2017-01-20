Dangerous Ground : Emission du 20-01-2017:21H00

Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.

1- Prodigy _ No Religion

2- Starvin B – The Flame Thrower (Prod. Plague MD)

3- QB Rap P & Tragedy Khadafi _ G Status

4- UG _ Super Gods (DJ White Shadow Remix)

5- Bully camp _ knee deep

6- Kool keith _ stuck in the past

7- Nine _ fight

8- Necro _ white slavery feat ill bill

9- Starvin b feat aye wun _ slanted eyez

10- La coka nostra _ high times feat Sick jacken

11- L’orange & Stick figa _ blind tiger

12- Lootpack _ wanna test

13- Troy dunnit _ any given gunplay

14- Az feat Rza _ whatever happened

15- Shaz illyork _ skeleton key remix + original

16- Edo g _ last man standing

17- Strickly homicidal _ just imagine

18- Shabazz the disciple _ organized rhymes pt2

19- Hus kingpin _ high rises feat rozewood

20- T love _ on my mind

21- Channel live _ mr president

22- Boom bap project _ 1,2,3,4

23- Blezz _ i ‘ll know

24- Mood _ the machine

25- Infamous mobb _ the cycle « illuminate version »

26- Droogz brigade _ coffre Ã jouets

27- Smoovth, wildelux, D strong & chinch 33 _ real shyt

28- Casey _ reves illimites

29- King magnetic _ we’re all about it feat Gq aka nothin pretty

30- Jurrasic 5 _ concrete and clay

31- Nutso _ international globetrotters feat El da sensei

32- Vakill _ end of days

