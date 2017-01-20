Dangerous Ground : Emission du 20-01-2017:21H00
1- Prodigy _ No Religion
2- Starvin B – The Flame Thrower (Prod. Plague MD)
3- QB Rap P & Tragedy Khadafi _ G Status
4- UG _ Super Gods (DJ White Shadow Remix)
5- Bully camp _ knee deep
6- Kool keith _ stuck in the past
7- Nine _ fight
8- Necro _ white slavery feat ill bill
9- Starvin b feat aye wun _ slanted eyez
10- La coka nostra _ high times feat Sick jacken
11- L’orange & Stick figa _ blind tiger
12- Lootpack _ wanna test
13- Troy dunnit _ any given gunplay
14- Az feat Rza _ whatever happened
15- Shaz illyork _ skeleton key remix + original
16- Edo g _ last man standing
17- Strickly homicidal _ just imagine
18- Shabazz the disciple _ organized rhymes pt2
19- Hus kingpin _ high rises feat rozewood
20- T love _ on my mind
21- Channel live _ mr president
22- Boom bap project _ 1,2,3,4
23- Blezz _ i ‘ll know
24- Mood _ the machine
25- Infamous mobb _ the cycle « illuminate version »
26- Droogz brigade _ coffre Ã jouets
27- Smoovth, wildelux, D strong & chinch 33 _ real shyt
28- Casey _ reves illimites
29- King magnetic _ we’re all about it feat Gq aka nothin pretty
30- Jurrasic 5 _ concrete and clay
31- Nutso _ international globetrotters feat El da sensei
32- Vakill _ end of days
