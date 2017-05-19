Dangerous Ground : Emission du 19-05-2017:21H00

Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.

1- Automate & Anomasis _ knokle up feat Vex

2- Kid sean & Basa _ vibes

3- Ug _ mosh to this feat Necro

4- Dreamtek _ ain’t one of em

5- Gambit.ent _ wolves feat Krumbsnatcha

6- Capone & Noreaga _ queens finest feat Mobb deep

7- Bomshot _ kill’em all

8- Manu key _ nettoyage feat 113

9- Furax _ le poids du mal

10- Hi tech _ 24/7

11- Oc & Organized konfusion _ you won’t go far

12- Ill behavior _ pushed up

13- 40oz & Amed _ down for the crown

14- Dredknotz _ tha anthem remix

15- Daneo _ danish

16- Biz markie _ and i rock feat Black indian

17- Deda _ blah uno

18- Terror green _ dub

19- Krs one _ free mummia feat Channel live

20- Qnc _ come correct feat Rock

21- Black jesus _ modern day thug

22- Reyel _ queens

23- Brainsick mob _ rock a show

24- Sparrow _ flows of death

25- Elite terrorist _ oh-10

26- Kreators _ who to trust

27- The quiet mob _ remember niggaz from the hill?

28- Splatthouse _ men of war

29- K fanat _ zoo york

30- scratch session feat Dj dude

