Dangerous Ground : Emission du 19-05-2017:21H00
Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.
1- Automate & Anomasis _ knokle up feat Vex
2- Kid sean & Basa _ vibes
3- Ug _ mosh to this feat Necro
4- Dreamtek _ ain’t one of em
5- Gambit.ent _ wolves feat Krumbsnatcha
6- Capone & Noreaga _ queens finest feat Mobb deep
7- Bomshot _ kill’em all
8- Manu key _ nettoyage feat 113
9- Furax _ le poids du mal
10- Hi tech _ 24/7
11- Oc & Organized konfusion _ you won’t go far
12- Ill behavior _ pushed up
13- 40oz & Amed _ down for the crown
14- Dredknotz _ tha anthem remix
15- Daneo _ danish
16- Biz markie _ and i rock feat Black indian
17- Deda _ blah uno
18- Terror green _ dub
19- Krs one _ free mummia feat Channel live
20- Qnc _ come correct feat Rock
21- Black jesus _ modern day thug
22- Reyel _ queens
23- Brainsick mob _ rock a show
24- Sparrow _ flows of death
25- Elite terrorist _ oh-10
26- Kreators _ who to trust
27- The quiet mob _ remember niggaz from the hill?
28- Splatthouse _ men of war
29- K fanat _ zoo york
30- scratch session feat Dj dude
http://www.mixcloud.com/dangerous_ground_radio_show/
https://www.facebook.com/Dangerous-Ground-Radio-Show-706235009521160/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel