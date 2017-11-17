Dangerous Ground : Emission du 17-11-2017:21H00

Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.

1- Planet asia _ hood legends

2- Sensei ‘n chillow _ let’em know feat El gant & dj Grazzhoppa

3- VVS verbal _ grind feat Generale steele

4- Conway, Westside gunn & Termanology _ nÂ°.8

5- Ideal J _ comme personne ne l’a

6- Mobb deep _ back at you

7- East _ on se retrouvera feat Khondo & Daddy lord c

8- The alamo _ x marks the spot

9- Lunatic _ civilisÃ©

10- Promoe _ dawn

11- Ug _ mind right

12- Malik b _ crown of thorns feat Skrewtape

13- The dopplegangaz _ oh well

14- Brother ali _ freedom ain’t free

15- North bronx alliance _ can get enough

16- Les specialistes _ la voix du peuple feat D abuz

17- Stikken moov _ fatality

18- Freeman _ fils du dragon

19- CNN _ illegal life

20- Gab gotcha _ angels

21- Dj revolution _ ultimate weapon feat Buc fifty

22- Da youngsta’s _ bad to da bone

23- Tha mexakinz _ the wake up show feat Chino xl & Xzibit

24- Lootpack _ the anthem

25- Fonky family _ maintenant ou jamais feat X men

26- Fortress _ de cypha

27- Abuz & Zoxea _ vivre large

28- Ghettolandz _ ginuwine thoughtz

29- Sunz of man _illusions

30- Ogc _ gunn clapp

http://www.mixcloud.com/dangerous_ground_radio_show/

http://www.ustream.tv/channel/onlygoodstuff

https://www.facebook.com/Dangerous-Ground-Radio-Show-706235009521160/?ref=aymt_homepage_pane