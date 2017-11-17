Dangerous Ground : Emission du 17-11-2017:21H00
1- Planet asia _ hood legends
2- Sensei ‘n chillow _ let’em know feat El gant & dj Grazzhoppa
3- VVS verbal _ grind feat Generale steele
4- Conway, Westside gunn & Termanology _ nÂ°.8
5- Ideal J _ comme personne ne l’a
6- Mobb deep _ back at you
7- East _ on se retrouvera feat Khondo & Daddy lord c
8- The alamo _ x marks the spot
9- Lunatic _ civilisÃ©
10- Promoe _ dawn
11- Ug _ mind right
12- Malik b _ crown of thorns feat Skrewtape
13- The dopplegangaz _ oh well
14- Brother ali _ freedom ain’t free
15- North bronx alliance _ can get enough
16- Les specialistes _ la voix du peuple feat D abuz
17- Stikken moov _ fatality
18- Freeman _ fils du dragon
19- CNN _ illegal life
20- Gab gotcha _ angels
21- Dj revolution _ ultimate weapon feat Buc fifty
22- Da youngsta’s _ bad to da bone
23- Tha mexakinz _ the wake up show feat Chino xl & Xzibit
24- Lootpack _ the anthem
25- Fonky family _ maintenant ou jamais feat X men
26- Fortress _ de cypha
27- Abuz & Zoxea _ vivre large
28- Ghettolandz _ ginuwine thoughtz
29- Sunz of man _illusions
30- Ogc _ gunn clapp
