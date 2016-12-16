Dangerous Ground : Emission du 16-12-2016:21H00
1- Conway – 50 Rounds Feat Monsta Mook – [Prod. By J.Demers]
2- Masta Killa Ft. Method Man & Redman – Therapy
3- Avenue Ft. Royce Da 5’9 & Ariez Onasis – Nobody Pt. 2
4- Planit Hank (feat. Kool G Rap, Canibus & Chris Rivers) – The Omen
5- Sostro _ l’insolite
6- Redman _ I can’t wait
7- Obscur disorder _ lyrically exposed part 1
8- Blahzay blahzay _ blah blah blah
9- Truth _ right what i write feat Oc & Ag
10- Sparrow _ scream
11- First division _ liberation
12- Jedi mind tricks _ retaliation
13- Sol stro _ bad nuit feat Spiral
14- Trigga _ no tomorrow
15- Q unique _ the ugly place
16- Special teamz _ main event
17- Celph titled & Buckwild _ where i are
18- Smif n wessun _ next shit
19- Method man _ all i need
20- Cypress hill _ throw your set in the air
21- Solstro _ fou Ã lier
22- Mannish _ tasha’s room
26- OGC _ da storm
27- Cella dwellas _ we got it hemmed
28- Meaner _ it’s been a long time
29- Big noyd _ tri boro thoro feat Hannibal stax & Panchi
30- Cormega _ you don’t want it
31- Sol stro _ contestataire
