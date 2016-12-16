Dangerous Ground : Emission du 16-12-2016:21H00

Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.

1- Conway – 50 Rounds Feat Monsta Mook – [Prod. By J.Demers]

2- Masta Killa Ft. Method Man & Redman – Therapy

3- Avenue Ft. Royce Da 5’9 & Ariez Onasis – Nobody Pt. 2

4- Planit Hank (feat. Kool G Rap, Canibus & Chris Rivers) – The Omen

5- Sostro _ l’insolite

6- Redman _ I can’t wait

7- Obscur disorder _ lyrically exposed part 1

8- Blahzay blahzay _ blah blah blah

9- Truth _ right what i write feat Oc & Ag

10- Sparrow _ scream

11- First division _ liberation

12- Jedi mind tricks _ retaliation

13- Sol stro _ bad nuit feat Spiral

14- Trigga _ no tomorrow

15- Q unique _ the ugly place

16- Special teamz _ main event

17- Celph titled & Buckwild _ where i are

18- Smif n wessun _ next shit

19- Method man _ all i need

20- Cypress hill _ throw your set in the air

21- Solstro _ fou Ã lier

22- Mannish _ tasha’s room

26- OGC _ da storm

27- Cella dwellas _ we got it hemmed

28- Meaner _ it’s been a long time

29- Big noyd _ tri boro thoro feat Hannibal stax & Panchi

30- Cormega _ you don’t want it

31- Sol stro _ contestataire

