Dangerous Ground : Emission du 15-12-2017:21H00
1- Guilty simpson feat mayhem lauren & starvin b _ coop
2- David bars _ do what I want
3- the lox & mtume _ but you don’t hear me tho
4- Supreme sniper, grand surgeon, mykill mieirs & ruste juxx _ mc’s still don’t know « crown remix »
5- Lords of the undreground _ flow on ‘pete rock remix »
6- Chun li _ raspy « smash remix »
7- Mood _ secrets of the sand « purple penguin remix »
8- Ghettho dwellas _ get dirty remix
9- Method man & redman _ how high remix
10- Pete rock and Cl smooth _ good life « Group home remix »
11- Fu-schnickens _ what’s up doc? feat Shaquille o’neal « K-cut’s mad master remix »
12- Choclair _ flagrant remix
13- Deliquent habits _ lower eastside « clic remix »
14- Niamaj _ yagotta « raindrops remix »
15- 8 off feat the lost boyz _ alize for dolo remix
16- Branesparker _ proverbs « sun god remix »
17- Grand puba feat sadat x _ I like it « buckwild remix »
18- Smooth feat hus _ drum stick « dj premier remix »
19- Mobb deep _ the nighttime god pt 3
20- Psycho realm _ stone gardenÂ « Pete rock remix »
21- Dilated peolple _ triple optics « funky precedent remix »
22- Cypress hill _ illusions « harpsicord mix »
23- Genius _ coldworld remix feat D angelo streetlife & inspectah deck
24- Brooklyn zoo _ master of the zooniverse « jungle remix »
25- MOP _ brooklyn/jersey get wild remix
26- Rakim _it’s been a long time « suave house remix »
27- Dreadknotz _ causin a menace remix
28- Tha mexakinz _ problems remix
29- Jay-z _ a million and one questions « dj premier remix »
30- Chino xl _ kreep « video remix »
31- Guilty simpson _ coroners music remix
