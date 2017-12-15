Dangerous Ground : Emission du 15-12-2017:21H00

Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.

1- Guilty simpson feat mayhem lauren & starvin b _ coop

2- David bars _ do what I want

3- the lox & mtume _ but you don’t hear me tho

4- Supreme sniper, grand surgeon, mykill mieirs & ruste juxx _ mc’s still don’t know « crown remix »

5- Lords of the undreground _ flow on ‘pete rock remix »

6- Chun li _ raspy « smash remix »

7- Mood _ secrets of the sand « purple penguin remix »

8- Ghettho dwellas _ get dirty remix

9- Method man & redman _ how high remix

10- Pete rock and Cl smooth _ good life « Group home remix »

11- Fu-schnickens _ what’s up doc? feat Shaquille o’neal « K-cut’s mad master remix »

12- Choclair _ flagrant remix

13- Deliquent habits _ lower eastside « clic remix »

14- Niamaj _ yagotta « raindrops remix »

15- 8 off feat the lost boyz _ alize for dolo remix

16- Branesparker _ proverbs « sun god remix »

17- Grand puba feat sadat x _ I like it « buckwild remix »

18- Smooth feat hus _ drum stick « dj premier remix »

19- Mobb deep _ the nighttime god pt 3

20- Psycho realm _ stone gardenÂ « Pete rock remix »

21- Dilated peolple _ triple optics « funky precedent remix »

22- Cypress hill _ illusions « harpsicord mix »

23- Genius _ coldworld remix feat D angelo streetlife & inspectah deck

24- Brooklyn zoo _ master of the zooniverse « jungle remix »

25- MOP _ brooklyn/jersey get wild remix

26- Rakim _it’s been a long time « suave house remix »

27- Dreadknotz _ causin a menace remix

28- Tha mexakinz _ problems remix

29- Jay-z _ a million and one questions « dj premier remix »

30- Chino xl _ kreep « video remix »

31- Guilty simpson _ coroners music remix

