Dangerous Ground : Emission du 15-09-2017:21H00
Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.
1- 3rd eye _ the alps feat Nine
2- Headrush _ run for cover
3- Jeru the damaja _ tha bullshit
4- Swift Guad _ vice
5- Adagio _ ease off
6- Criminal Scientifik _ lawtown
7- Neek the exotic _ roll the mic
8- Tekilla _ j’voulais te dire
9- Quannie _ uplifted
10- Automatz _ knokle up feat V.E.X
11- Ghettolandz _ make it happen feat Milkbone
12- Notorious B.I.G _ the what feat Method Man
13- 4th quarter _ C note and grands
14- Daddy Lord C _ pas l’temps d’jouer
15- Raw Produce _ weight of the world remix
16- The Nonce _ mixtapes
17- Brain Sick _ I thank god
18- Furax _ les play offs feat Hexaler
19- Emcee Killah _ bridge the gap feat Phoenix da ice fire
20- Da Buze Bruvaz _ cold ones
21- Shadowz in da dark _ crystal dreams
22- The Federation _ stick up
23- Blaq Poet _ bloody mess
24- Jay Z _ dead president part 2
25- Ra the rugged man _ smithhaven mall
26- La cliqua _ paris la nuit
27- scratch session
http://www.mixcloud.com/dangerous_ground_radio_show/
http://www.ustream.tv/channel/onlygoodstuff
https://www.facebook.com/Dangerous-Ground-Radio-Show-706235009521160/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel