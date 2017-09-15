Dangerous Ground : Emission du 15-09-2017:21H00

DGdestroy2014_1

1- 3rd eye _ the alps feat Nine

2- Headrush _ run for cover

3- Jeru the damaja _ tha bullshit

4- Swift Guad _ vice

5- Adagio _ ease off

6- Criminal Scientifik _ lawtown

7- Neek the exotic _ roll the mic

8- Tekilla _ j’voulais te dire

9- Quannie _ uplifted

10- Automatz _ knokle up feat V.E.X

11- Ghettolandz _ make it happen feat Milkbone

12- Notorious B.I.G _ the what feat Method Man

13- 4th quarter _ C note and grands

14- Daddy Lord C _ pas l’temps d’jouer

15- Raw Produce _ weight of the world remix

16- The Nonce _ mixtapes

17- Brain Sick _ I thank god

18- Furax _ les play offs feat Hexaler

19- Emcee Killah _ bridge the gap feat Phoenix da ice fire

20- Da Buze Bruvaz _ cold ones

21- Shadowz in da dark _ crystal dreams

22- The Federation _ stick up

23- Blaq Poet _ bloody mess

24- Jay Z _ dead president part 2

25- Ra the rugged man _ smithhaven mall

26- La cliqua _ paris la nuit

27- scratch session


