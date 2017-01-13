Dangerous Ground : Emission du 13-01-2017:21H00

Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nécessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. Téléchargez la dernière version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activé dans votre navigateur.

1-Bully camp _ blood clot

2-Droogz brigade _ droogzbrothers ft Pedro and Px

3-Misunderstood _ one to one

4-Karim Jamal _ ghetto appeal

5-Slomo _ ghetto jedi

6-KGB _ bless ya life

7-Raidermen _ devils playground

8-Ran Reed _ makin power moves

9-EPMD _ put on

10-Mood _ snakebacks

11-Mc Shan _ shan and the queens connect ft michael myers

12-IV my people crew _ freestyle

13-Show and AG _ spit

14-Lord of the underground _ neva faded

15-The mischievous LQ and the mad mischief crew _ representing

16-Big C _ look alive

17-Lo down _ fright nights

18-Nomaads _ the ultimate

19-Mack da maniak _ fuck dat shit

20-Dirty face angel _ it’s not a game

21-Emcee killa _ shame

22-Kool keith _ keep it real

23-The lady of rage _ break down

24-Funkdoobiest _ tomahawak bang

25-Poor righteous teachers _ 144K

26-Flatlinerz _ rivaz of red

27-Fatal _ pass the kronz

28-Vee O _ amazonian queen

29-Droogz brigade _ aquarelle

