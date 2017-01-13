Dangerous Ground : Emission du 13-01-2017:21H00
1-Bully camp _ blood clot
2-Droogz brigade _ droogzbrothers ft Pedro and Px
3-Misunderstood _ one to one
4-Karim Jamal _ ghetto appeal
5-Slomo _ ghetto jedi
6-KGB _ bless ya life
7-Raidermen _ devils playground
8-Ran Reed _ makin power moves
9-EPMD _ put on
10-Mood _ snakebacks
11-Mc Shan _ shan and the queens connect ft michael myers
12-IV my people crew _ freestyle
13-Show and AG _ spit
14-Lord of the underground _ neva faded
15-The mischievous LQ and the mad mischief crew _ representing
16-Big C _ look alive
17-Lo down _ fright nights
18-Nomaads _ the ultimate
19-Mack da maniak _ fuck dat shit
20-Dirty face angel _ it’s not a game
21-Emcee killa _ shame
22-Kool keith _ keep it real
23-The lady of rage _ break down
24-Funkdoobiest _ tomahawak bang
25-Poor righteous teachers _ 144K
26-Flatlinerz _ rivaz of red
27-Fatal _ pass the kronz
28-Vee O _ amazonian queen
29-Droogz brigade _ aquarelle
