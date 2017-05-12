Dangerous Ground : Emission du 12-05-2017:21H00
Speciale filles, la suite
1- Queen latifah _ unity remix
2- Rah digga _ lessons of today
3- Nicki D, Paula perry, Rah digga, Heather b, Precious p & Bahamadia _ six -pack
4- Da original _ somebody else
5- Masta ace incorporated _ turn it up
6- Nonchalant _ crab rappers
7- Jedimind tricks _ contrat feat Killah sha
8- Heather b _ all glocks down remix
9- Baybe _ victim of society
10- Medusa & aceyalone _ yes
11- Bahamadia & rah digga _ be ok
12- Mad drama _ nod ya head
13- Posneg _ death list
14- Combat wombat _ police brutality
15- May may _ real man
16- Pharaohe monch _ simon says remix feat Lady luck
17- Big pun _ miss martin feat remy martin
18- Davina _ so goodÂ feat raekwon
19- The herbaliser _ generals feat Trap clappa , Cheech Marina, Daddy mills, Ak, Macguyver & Jean grae
20- Tekitha _ walking trough the darkness
21- De la soul _ all good feat Chaka khan
