Dangerous Ground : Emission du 12-05-2017:21H00

Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.

DGArmy2014

Speciale filles, la suite


1- Queen latifah _ unity remix

2- Rah digga _ lessons of today

3- Nicki D, Paula perry, Rah digga, Heather b, Precious p & Bahamadia _ six -pack

4- Da original _ somebody else

5- Masta ace incorporated _ turn it up

6- Nonchalant _ crab rappers

7- Jedimind tricks _ contrat feat Killah sha

8- Heather b _ all glocks down remix

9- Baybe _ victim of society

10- Medusa & aceyalone _ yes

11- Bahamadia & rah digga _ be ok

12- Mad drama _ nod ya head

13- Posneg _ death list

14- Combat wombat _ police brutality

15- May may _ real man

16- Pharaohe monch _ simon says remix feat Lady luck

17- Big pun _ miss martin feat remy martin

18- Davina _ so goodÂ  feat raekwon

19- The herbaliser _ generals feat Trap clappa , Cheech Marina, Daddy mills, Ak, Macguyver & Jean grae

20- Tekitha _ walking trough the darkness

21- De la soul _ all good feat Chaka khan


http://www.mixcloud.com/dangerous_ground_radio_show/

http://www.ustream.tv/channel/onlygoodstuff

https://www.facebook.com/Dangerous-Ground-Radio-Show-706235009521160/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel