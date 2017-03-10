Dangerous Ground : Emission du 10-03-2017:21H00
1- Ill conscious _ import export
2- Milano constantine _ the way we were
3- Rim da villin & rob kelly _ crimey
4- Bub styles & conway _ cash box
5- Estee nack & Xcel _ onyx
6- Mic geronimo _ the natural
7- Gza _ exploitation of mistakes
8- Frankenstein _ rocksumsh*t feat Luminous
9- Widow prizm _ danger
10- Immortal technique _ industrial revolution
11- Sadat x _ the lump lump
12- Sunz of man _ inmates to the fire
13- Big pun _ tres leches feat Prodigy & Inspectah deck
14- Deliquent habits _ think you’re bad
15- Tha mexakinz _ cok bak da hamma!
16- Govna mattic _ commin on thru
17- Pumpkinhead _ wack emcees feat the bad seeds
18- Edo g _ what u know feat Nottz
19- Show & Ag _ Q & A feat the Ghetto dwellas
20- Jeru tha damaga _ 99,9%
21- King just _ warrior’s drum
22- House of pain _ i’m a swing it
23- Truth _ new type of something feat Sean price
24- Joey bada$$ _ nÂ° 99
25- Fu schnickens’ _ true fuschnick
26- The doxxmen _ spontaneous combustion
27- Nap feat faf la rage _ 5 ans de repit
28- Wu massacre _ criminology 2.5
