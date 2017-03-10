Dangerous Ground : Emission du 10-03-2017:21H00

Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.

1- Ill conscious _ import export

2- Milano constantine _ the way we were

3- Rim da villin & rob kelly _ crimey

4- Bub styles & conway _ cash box

5- Estee nack & Xcel _ onyx

6- Mic geronimo _ the natural

7- Gza _ exploitation of mistakes

8- Frankenstein _ rocksumsh*t feat Luminous

9- Widow prizm _ danger

10- Immortal technique _ industrial revolution

11- Sadat x _ the lump lump

12- Sunz of man _ inmates to the fire

13- Big pun _ tres leches feat Prodigy & Inspectah deck

14- Deliquent habits _ think you’re bad

15- Tha mexakinz _ cok bak da hamma!

16- Govna mattic _ commin on thru

17- Pumpkinhead _ wack emcees feat the bad seeds

18- Edo g _ what u know feat Nottz

19- Show & Ag _ Q & A feat the Ghetto dwellas

20- Jeru tha damaga _ 99,9%

21- King just _ warrior’s drum

22- House of pain _ i’m a swing it

23- Truth _ new type of something feat Sean price

24- Joey bada$$ _ nÂ° 99

25- Fu schnickens’ _ true fuschnick

26- The doxxmen _ spontaneous combustion

27- Nap feat faf la rage _ 5 ans de repit

28- Wu massacre _ criminology 2.5

