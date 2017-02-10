Dangerous Ground : Emission du 10-02-2017:21H00

Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.

1-Milez Grimez & RAW _Countdown

2-Akinyele_Yo

3-Kess_Against the law

4-Teflon_My will

7-Endangered Species_No Doubt

8-Silhouette_Fast lane part.2

9-Wu Syndicate_Gollden Sands

10-Genovesee_Genovesse Thesis

11-KRS-One_A Friend

12-Royal Flush_Moving on your weak production

13-Widow Prizm_Brooklyn Kid of life

14-Afu-Ra_Whilrlwind through cities

15-Onyx_walk in New York

16-Drama Klub_The Baptism

17-Cypress hill_ Illusions ‘(remix & LP version)

18-Big Shug_Most wanted man

19-Gangstarr featuring M.O.P_BI vs Friendship

20-DiamonD_Gather round

21-Akhenaton_Je suis peut-Ãªtre

22-The Eastflatbush Project_A madman’s Dream

23-Raskass_On earth as it is

24-Souls Of Mischief_Ya can’t stop

25-Global Platoon_Executive Order

26-Mykill Miers_Triggernometry

27-Trendz of culture_Off and on MOL remix

28-Shadz of Lngo_think I give a fuck

29-Bounty Killer featuring Masta Killa_Eyes a bleed RZA remix

30-Tha Alkaholiks_Mary Jane

31- Ol’dirty bastard _ raw hide

