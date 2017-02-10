Dangerous Ground : Emission du 10-02-2017:21H00
1-Milez Grimez & RAW _Countdown
2-Akinyele_Yo
3-Kess_Against the law
4-Teflon_My will
7-Endangered Species_No Doubt
8-Silhouette_Fast lane part.2
9-Wu Syndicate_Gollden Sands
10-Genovesee_Genovesse Thesis
11-KRS-One_A Friend
12-Royal Flush_Moving on your weak production
13-Widow Prizm_Brooklyn Kid of life
14-Afu-Ra_Whilrlwind through cities
15-Onyx_walk in New York
16-Drama Klub_The Baptism
17-Cypress hill_ Illusions ‘(remix & LP version)
18-Big Shug_Most wanted man
19-Gangstarr featuring M.O.P_BI vs Friendship
20-DiamonD_Gather round
21-Akhenaton_Je suis peut-Ãªtre
22-The Eastflatbush Project_A madman’s Dream
23-Raskass_On earth as it is
24-Souls Of Mischief_Ya can’t stop
25-Global Platoon_Executive Order
26-Mykill Miers_Triggernometry
27-Trendz of culture_Off and on MOL remix
28-Shadz of Lngo_think I give a fuck
29-Bounty Killer featuring Masta Killa_Eyes a bleed RZA remix
30-Tha Alkaholiks_Mary Jane
31- Ol’dirty bastard _ raw hide
