Dangerous Ground : Emission du 09-03-2018:21H00
1- Ak skillz _ check the flava
2- Big shug _ do what pays ya
3- Milkbone _ keep it real
4- Oc _ my world
5- Edo g _ be thankful
6- Missin linx _ who u be
7- Public enemy _ shut ‘em down remix
8- Fat joe _misery need company feat Noreaga
9- Cormega _ you don’t want it
10- Organized konfusion _ numbers
11- Nyg’s _ strength
12- Meaner _ it’s been a long time
13- Hard 2 obtain _ local hero
14- Keith murray _ the rhyme remix
15- Shabbazz _ organized rhyme pt2
16- Craig mack _ get down
17- Da youngstaz _ mad props remix
18- Fondation & Rezidue _ boogie down got the flava
19- Reakwon _ incarcerated scarfaces
20- Blackhearted skavengers _ quest for success
21- Chubb rock _ life
22- Heather b _ my kinda nigga feat mop remix
