Dangerous Ground : Emission du 09-03-2018:21H00

Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.

1- Ak skillz _ check the flava

2- Big shug _ do what pays ya

3- Milkbone _ keep it real

4- Oc _ my world

5- Edo g _ be thankful

6- Missin linx _ who u be

7- Public enemy _ shut ‘em down remix

8- Fat joe _misery need company feat Noreaga

9- Cormega _ you don’t want it

10- Organized konfusion _ numbers

11- Nyg’s _ strength

12- Meaner _ it’s been a long time

13- Hard 2 obtain _ local hero

14- Keith murray _ the rhyme remix

15- Shabbazz _ organized rhyme pt2

16- Craig mack _ get down

17- Da youngstaz _ mad props remix

18- Fondation & Rezidue _ boogie down got the flava

19- Reakwon _ incarcerated scarfaces

20- Blackhearted skavengers _ quest for success

21- Chubb rock _ life

22- Heather b _ my kinda nigga feat mop remix

http://www.mixcloud.com/dangerous_ground_radio_show/

http://www.ustream.tv/channel/onlygoodstuff

https://www.facebook.com/Dangerous-Ground-Radio-Show-706235009521160/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel