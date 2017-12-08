Dangerous Ground : Emission du 08-12-2017:21H00
1- Apokalips & Josh bless _ dead on arrival
2- La rumeur _ je connais tes cauchemars
3- Da shogunz _ the orchad feat Killah priest
4- Al _ le masque du ravisseur
5- 50/50 – something ain’t right
6- Solo _ lyrix de furieux
7- Oc _ time’s up Buck remix
8- Rootsneg _ le biz
9- Darcsyde _ moneycide
10- Sleo _ freres de rue
11- Splattahouse _ men of war
12- Atk _ on parle peu
13- Natruel, Shabazz the disciple, Wicked will, Mr eon & l fudge _ the big daddy anthem
14- La brigade _ j’me fous du boss
15- Dutchmin _ surrounded
16- Calbo, Ekoue, Vasquez & k-reen _ le metier rentre
17- Mobb deep _front lines (hell on earth )
18- Kennedy _ la haine au coeur feat Intouchable
19- Onyx _ raze it up
20- 2 bal niggets _ trois fois plus efficace feat Niro
21- Doc singe _ sun god
22- Droogz brigade _ projet ludovico
23- Army of the paraohs _ war ensemble
24- Oxmo puccino _ paralleles
25- Big up _ the way it is
26- Mike _ histoire de ..
27- Lace da booms _ one & one
28- Lyrx _ gueriila urbaine feat Sully
29- Minds of sol _ blinded by the light
30- Daomen _ de la ou j’emerge feat jerry da funkila , Moda, Ol kainri, Madness, Teknik, Ogb, Ap
