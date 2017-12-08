Dangerous Ground : Emission du 08-12-2017:21H00

Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.

1- Apokalips & Josh bless _ dead on arrival

2- La rumeur _ je connais tes cauchemars

3- Da shogunz _ the orchad feat Killah priest

4- Al _ le masque du ravisseur

5- 50/50 – something ain’t right

6- Solo _ lyrix de furieux

7- Oc _ time’s up Buck remix

8- Rootsneg _ le biz

9- Darcsyde _ moneycide

10- Sleo _ freres de rue

11- Splattahouse _ men of war

12- Atk _ on parle peu

13- Natruel, Shabazz the disciple, Wicked will, Mr eon & l fudge _ the big daddy anthem

14- La brigade _ j’me fous du boss

15- Dutchmin _ surrounded

16- Calbo, Ekoue, Vasquez & k-reen _ le metier rentre

17- Mobb deep _front lines (hell on earth )

18- Kennedy _ la haine au coeur feat Intouchable

19- Onyx _ raze it up

20- 2 bal niggets _ trois fois plus efficace feat Niro

21- Doc singe _ sun god

22- Droogz brigade _ projet ludovico

23- Army of the paraohs _ war ensemble

24- Oxmo puccino _ paralleles

25- Big up _ the way it is

26- Mike _ histoire de ..

27- Lace da booms _ one & one

28- Lyrx _ gueriila urbaine feat Sully

29- Minds of sol _ blinded by the light

30- Daomen _ de la ou j’emerge feat jerry da funkila , Moda, Ol kainri, Madness, Teknik, Ogb, Ap

