Dangerous Ground : Emission du 07-04-2017:21H00

1- Nodja _ En direct de la nuit (feat. DJ Masta)

2- Copywrite & Planet Asia _ The Cypher of Agartha Ft. Canibus

3- Joey bada$$ _ ROCKABYE BABY (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

4- Neek the exotic _ L.B. Mafia feat. Mr Cheeks & Tommy Strong

5- King magnetic _ Understand

6- C ray walz _ degrees

7- Reservoir doggs _ back to berth

8- Prince po _ the slickness

9- Representativz _ the rich feat tek

10-Â Copywrite _ tower of babel feat smut peddlers

11- Akd & Deepstar _ artistry feat Masta ace

12- Dopplegangaz _ rap $ unemployment

13- Jedimindtricks _ bloodborn enemy

14- Termanology _ drugs, crime & gorillaz feat Sheek louch & Freeway

15- Mop _ rollin’

16- Main one _ check da skillz

17- Xperado _ the entity

18- Raw produce _ cycles

19- Jazzmatazz _ watch what you say feat shaka khan & brandon marshall

20- Eric sermon _ welcome

21- Dead prez _ the pistol

22- Shabbazz _ thieves in da nite feat Killah priest & Lil dap

23- Hi tech _ book of life part2

24- Hieroglyphics _ after dark

25- 2 for 5 _ 100 centre street

26- Group home _ hip hop

27- Brainsick enterprize _ east ny theory feat Group home

28- Dirt platoon_ somethin

29- Gangstarr _ same team, no games feat Nyg’z & H stax

