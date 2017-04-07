Dangerous Ground : Emission du 07-04-2017:21H00
1- Nodja _ En direct de la nuit (feat. DJ Masta)
2- Copywrite & Planet Asia _ The Cypher of Agartha Ft. Canibus
3- Joey bada$$ _ ROCKABYE BABY (feat. ScHoolboy Q)
4- Neek the exotic _ L.B. Mafia feat. Mr Cheeks & Tommy Strong
5- King magnetic _ Understand
6- C ray walz _ degrees
7- Reservoir doggs _ back to berth
8- Prince po _ the slickness
9- Representativz _ the rich feat tek
10-Â Copywrite _ tower of babel feat smut peddlers
11- Akd & Deepstar _ artistry feat Masta ace
12- Dopplegangaz _ rap $ unemployment
13- Jedimindtricks _ bloodborn enemy
14- Termanology _ drugs, crime & gorillaz feat Sheek louch & Freeway
15- Mop _ rollin’
16- Main one _ check da skillz
17- Xperado _ the entity
18- Raw produce _ cycles
19- Jazzmatazz _ watch what you say feat shaka khan & brandon marshall
20- Eric sermon _ welcome
21- Dead prez _ the pistol
22- Shabbazz _ thieves in da nite feat Killah priest & Lil dap
23- Hi tech _ book of life part2
24- Hieroglyphics _ after dark
25- 2 for 5 _ 100 centre street
26- Group home _ hip hop
27- Brainsick enterprize _ east ny theory feat Group home
28- Dirt platoon_ somethin
29- Gangstarr _ same team, no games feat Nyg’z & H stax
