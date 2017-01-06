Dangerous Ground : Emission du 06-01-2017:21H00
1- PR Dean Feat. Dax Mpire, Shaz Illyork, Blank Face, Chris Rivers, Babalu Machete & Nems _ Wild Germanz (prod by Domingo)
2- Chino XL, Pacewon, Spider Da God _ New (prod. By E. Smitty)
3- Planet Asia _ Iceberg (prod by Nicholas Craven)
4- Sadat X, E. Smitty & Villain _ Bubble World
5- Kool Keith – Super Hero (feat. MF DOOM) -L’Orange Remix-
6- Cru _ pronto
7- Epmd _ da joint
8- Notorious big _ dreams
9- Wu tang clan _ cream
10- AZ _ unkut raw
11- Ultra _ the industry is wack remix
12- Diable rouge _ l’homme que l’on nomme diable rouge
13- La coca nostra _ murdered tonight
14- Screwball _ y2k
15- Bankai fam _ fry or die
16- Danja mowf _ like flies
17- Sage francis & leo _ try your best remix
18- D flow _ don’t know me
19- Reks _ final four
20- Grand agent _ from the gate
21- Large professor _ large pro
22- Killarmy _ galactics
23- Iam _ je fais 1 avec ma musique
24- Da grassroots _ price of livin’ feat Mr Roam
25- El da sensei _ hard times ( hard rhymes)
26- Tha mexakinz _ headz or tailz
27- Heater b feat Ajax _ cloud 9
28- CNN _ grand royal
29- Sauce money feat Jay z _ pre game
30- Masta ace feat Torae _ high school shit
31- Showbiz & Ag _ back and forth
32- Ice water _ waters overqualified
33- Wax taylor feat Ghostface killlah _ worldwide
