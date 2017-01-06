Dangerous Ground : Emission du 06-01-2017:21H00

Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.

1- PR Dean Feat. Dax Mpire, Shaz Illyork, Blank Face, Chris Rivers, Babalu Machete & Nems _ Wild Germanz (prod by Domingo)

2- Chino XL, Pacewon, Spider Da God _ New (prod. By E. Smitty)

3- Planet Asia _ Iceberg (prod by Nicholas Craven)

4- Sadat X, E. Smitty & Villain _ Bubble World

5- Kool Keith – Super Hero (feat. MF DOOM) -L’Orange Remix-

6- Cru _ pronto

7- Epmd _ da joint

8- Notorious big _ dreams

9- Wu tang clan _ cream

10- AZ _ unkut raw

11- Ultra _ the industry is wack remix

12- Diable rouge _ l’homme que l’on nomme diable rouge

13- La coca nostra _ murdered tonight

14- Screwball _ y2k

15- Bankai fam _ fry or die

16- Danja mowf _ like flies

17- Sage francis & leo _ try your best remix

18- D flow _ don’t know me

19- Reks _ final four

20- Grand agent _ from the gate

21- Large professor _ large pro

22- Killarmy _ galactics

23- Iam _ je fais 1 avec ma musique

24- Da grassroots _ price of livin’ feat Mr Roam

25- El da sensei _ hard times ( hard rhymes)

26- Tha mexakinz _ headz or tailz

27- Heater b feat Ajax _ cloud 9

28- CNN _ grand royal

29- Sauce money feat Jay z _ pre game

30- Masta ace feat Torae _ high school shit

31- Showbiz & Ag _ back and forth

32- Ice water _ waters overqualified

33- Wax taylor feat Ghostface killlah _ worldwide

