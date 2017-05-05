Dangerous Ground : Emission du 05-05-2017:21H00

Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.

Speciale Filles

1- Paula perry _ extra extra

2- Lin que _ let it fall

3- Lady of rage _ some shit

4- Chun li _ raspy

5- Big C _ look alive

6- T love _ i’m comin

7- Sha-key _ children of the corn

8- Deadly venom _ boulevard

9- Eternia _ close to you

10- Stacy epps _ u do

11- Helixx _ my time

12- N-tyce _ If it ain’t me

13- Mama mystic _ tremendous feat qnc

14- Mother superia _ most of all

15- Phoebe 1 _ ya mamas’ on crack

16- What what _ mission improbable

17- Jessica fitoussi _ let it slide

18- Apani _ say what?!?!

19- Hurricane g _ underground lockdown

20- Charlotte savary __ our dance

21- Silhouette _ seven ways

22- Champ mc _ do you know my style

23- Bahamadia _ total wreck

24- Boss _ progress of elimination

25- Gripsta _ funky gripsta

26- Invincible _ no easy answers

27- Rapsody _ another level

28- Jean grae _ keep livin

29- Mc lyte, Bahamadia, Yo yo & Nonchalant _ keep on pushing

30- Mystidious misfitss _ I be

