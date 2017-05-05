Dangerous Ground : Emission du 05-05-2017:21H00
Speciale Filles
1- Paula perry _ extra extra
2- Lin que _ let it fall
3- Lady of rage _ some shit
4- Chun li _ raspy
5- Big C _ look alive
6- T love _ i’m comin
7- Sha-key _ children of the corn
8- Deadly venom _ boulevard
9- Eternia _ close to you
10- Stacy epps _ u do
11- Helixx _ my time
12- N-tyce _ If it ain’t me
13- Mama mystic _ tremendous feat qnc
14- Mother superia _ most of all
15- Phoebe 1 _ ya mamas’ on crack
16- What what _ mission improbable
17- Jessica fitoussi _ let it slide
18- Apani _ say what?!?!
19- Hurricane g _ underground lockdown
20- Charlotte savary __ our dance
21- Silhouette _ seven ways
22- Champ mc _ do you know my style
23- Bahamadia _ total wreck
24- Boss _ progress of elimination
25- Gripsta _ funky gripsta
26- Invincible _ no easy answers
27- Rapsody _ another level
28- Jean grae _ keep livin
29- Mc lyte, Bahamadia, Yo yo & Nonchalant _ keep on pushing
30- Mystidious misfitss _ I be
http://www.mixcloud.com/dangerous_ground_radio_show/
http://www.ustream.tv/channel/onlygoodstuff
https://www.facebook.com/Dangerous-Ground-Radio-Show-706235009521160/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel