Dangerous Ground : Emission du 03-03-2017:21H00

1- GQ nothin pretty feat tragedy khadafi _ high quota

2- Nowaah the flood, jay holly & casablanca _ shits locked

3- Da buze brovaz _ phantazm

4- Pearl gates & Syll _ symphonic

5- Manchild _ for nobody feat swift wizdom

6- J-force _ for all thoze

7- Notorious big & 2pac _ runnin remix

8- Lord finesse feat marquee _ underworld operation

9- Ill al scratch _ where my homiz

10- La coka nostra _ crispy innovators feat Vinnie paz

11- First division _ connect four feat Mindsone

12- Lootpack _ lost art

13- Karma _ top shelf feat Esoteric

14- The beatnuts _ bring the funk back

15- Kid sean & basa _ rap virus feat cain kerner

16- Bouly camp _ bloodclotes

17- Army of the pharahoe _henry the 8th

18- Da buze brovaz _ GI joe

19- Ras-T _ ill nig

20- Hieroglyphics _ respect deez

21- Lordz of the underground _ steam from da knot

22- L fudge _ a conversation with hip hop

23- Hifi _ si t’es cap d’y aller

24- Self scientific _ the long run

25- Dashooz _ my selecta

26- Pete rock & CL smooth _ the basement remix

27- Mmo _ kinda hard

28- Nutso _fuck you

