Dangerous Ground : Emission du 03-03-2017:21H00
1- GQ nothin pretty feat tragedy khadafi _ high quota
2- Nowaah the flood, jay holly & casablanca _ shits locked
3- Da buze brovaz _ phantazm
4- Pearl gates & Syll _ symphonic
5- Manchild _ for nobody feat swift wizdom
6- J-force _ for all thoze
7- Notorious big & 2pac _ runnin remix
8- Lord finesse feat marquee _ underworld operation
9- Ill al scratch _ where my homiz
10- La coka nostra _ crispy innovators feat Vinnie paz
11- First division _ connect four feat Mindsone
12- Lootpack _ lost art
13- Karma _ top shelf feat Esoteric
14- The beatnuts _ bring the funk back
15- Kid sean & basa _ rap virus feat cain kerner
16- Bouly camp _ bloodclotes
17- Army of the pharahoe _henry the 8th
18- Da buze brovaz _ GI joe
19- Ras-T _ ill nig
20- Hieroglyphics _ respect deez
21- Lordz of the underground _ steam from da knot
22- L fudge _ a conversation with hip hop
23- Hifi _ si t’es cap d’y aller
24- Self scientific _ the long run
25- Dashooz _ my selecta
26- Pete rock & CL smooth _ the basement remix
27- Mmo _ kinda hard
28- Nutso _fuck you
