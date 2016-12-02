Dangerous Ground : Emission du 02-12-2016:21H00
1- Necro _the human traffic king remix
2- Ran reed _ the crew feat Ug
3- The intoxicated prophets _ blade runner feat Sc static
4- Bankai fam _ civil war
5- Wiseguys _ brick life feat Cool gsus & Mag steel
6- Mobb deep _ true lies
7- Wu tang clan _ projects internationnal remix
8- Adagio! _ the obvious joint
9- ll cool j _ i shot ya remix feat Keith murray, Prodigy, Fat joe & Foxy brown
10- Ghettolandz _ real g’z
11- Real live _ real live shit remix feat Ghostface kilah, Cappadona, Lord tarik & Killah sin
12- Pyro _ propaganda
13- Nine _ every man 4 himself
14- Al Tariq _ peace akki
15- Frankie cutlass _ feel the vibe feat Rampage DooWop HeltahSkeltah
16- DITC _ Day One
17- Grap Luva _ Every man for himself
18- Grav’ _ Come On
19- DarkSkinnedAssassins _ The horror
20- Pudge The Fat Bastard _ The regular remix
21- De La Soul _ Stakes is High
22- Crooklyn dodgers 95′ _ return of the crooklyn dodgers
23- Slomo _ Represent Remix Part 1
24- I power _ play da back 96
25- Troubleneck Brothers _ back to the hip hop
26- Pete Rock & CL Smooth _ Take you there remix
