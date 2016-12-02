Dangerous Ground : Emission du 02-12-2016:21H00

Clip audio : Le lecteur Adobe Flash (version 9 ou plus) est nÃ©cessaire pour la lecture de ce clip audio. TÃ©lÃ©chargez la derniÃ¨re version ici. Vous devez aussi avoir JavaScript activÃ© dans votre navigateur.

1- Necro _the human traffic king remix

2- Ran reed _ the crew feat Ug

3- The intoxicated prophets _ blade runner feat Sc static

4- Bankai fam _ civil war

5- Wiseguys _ brick life feat Cool gsus & Mag steel

6- Mobb deep _ true lies

7- Wu tang clan _ projects internationnal remix

8- Adagio! _ the obvious joint

9- ll cool j _ i shot ya remix feat Keith murray, Prodigy, Fat joe & Foxy brown

10- Ghettolandz _ real g’z

11- Real live _ real live shit remix feat Ghostface kilah, Cappadona, Lord tarik & Killah sin

12- Pyro _ propaganda

13- Nine _ every man 4 himself

14- Al Tariq _ peace akki

15- Frankie cutlass _ feel the vibe feat Rampage DooWop HeltahSkeltah

16- DITC _ Day One

17- Grap Luva _ Every man for himself

18- Grav’ _ Come On

19- DarkSkinnedAssassins _ The horror

20- Pudge The Fat Bastard _ The regular remix

21- De La Soul _ Stakes is High

22- Crooklyn dodgers 95′ _ return of the crooklyn dodgers

23- Slomo _ Represent Remix Part 1

24- I power _ play da back 96

25- Troubleneck Brothers _ back to the hip hop

26- Pete Rock & CL Smooth _ Take you there remix

