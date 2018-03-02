Dangerous Ground : Emission du 02-03-2018:21H00
1- NBS feat onyx _ where they at
2- OC _ a new dawn
3- VVS verbal feat sadat x & craig g _ then 2 now
4- Benny & 38 spesh _ 2 weapons
5- Recognize ali _ liftin me higher
6-Rampage _ the set up
7- AZ _ pieces of a man
8- Masta ace _ hold u feat jean grae
9- Cash brown _ clubber lang feat 8off agallah, ruck, labba & matt fingaz
10- Smoothe da hustler _ hustler’s theme
11- Goliathizm _ Mc’s still don’t know feat Grand surgeon, Supreme sniper, Mykill miers, ruste juxx
12- Visionaries _ all we need
13- Jazz spastiks _ power of the tongue feat Sach
14- Guru _ take cover
15- Rasco _ blood brothaz feat Planet asia
16- Lords of the underground _ no pai
17- Native qassassins _ act like u know
18- Gravediggaz _ nowhere to run, nowhere to hide
19- Maestro _ pushin’ wiggz back
20- Trigga _ no tomorrow
21- Akd & Language _ artistry feat Masta ace
22- Cash money click _ get tha fortune
23- Blackmoon _ frame feat Cocoa brovaz
24- Large professor _ liveguy saga
25- Raekwon _ live from new york
26- Naughty by nature _ the hood come first
27- K solo _ wolf tickets
28- The dwellas feat large professor _ bqe
29- King just _ warrior’s drum westside remix
30- Critical madness _ dropped
