Dangerous Ground : Emission du 02-03-2018:21H00

1- NBS feat onyx _ where they at

2- OC _ a new dawn

3- VVS verbal feat sadat x & craig g _ then 2 now

4- Benny & 38 spesh _ 2 weapons

5- Recognize ali _ liftin me higher

6-Rampage _ the set up

7- AZ _ pieces of a man

8- Masta ace _ hold u feat jean grae

9- Cash brown _ clubber lang feat 8off agallah, ruck, labba & matt fingaz

10- Smoothe da hustler _ hustler’s theme

11- Goliathizm _ Mc’s still don’t know feat Grand surgeon, Supreme sniper, Mykill miers, ruste juxx

12- Visionaries _ all we need

13- Jazz spastiks _ power of the tongue feat Sach

14- Guru _ take cover

15- Rasco _ blood brothaz feat Planet asia

16- Lords of the underground _ no pai

17- Native qassassins _ act like u know

18- Gravediggaz _ nowhere to run, nowhere to hide

19- Maestro _ pushin’ wiggz back

20- Trigga _ no tomorrow

21- Akd & Language _ artistry feat Masta ace

22- Cash money click _ get tha fortune

23- Blackmoon _ frame feat Cocoa brovaz

24- Large professor _ liveguy saga

25- Raekwon _ live from new york

26- Naughty by nature _ the hood come first

27- K solo _ wolf tickets

28- The dwellas feat large professor _ bqe

29- King just _ warrior’s drum westside remix

30- Critical madness _ dropped

