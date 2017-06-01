Choubidouwap â€“ Episode 22 â€“ Saison 06 (#151)
GÃ©nÃ©rique : The Mike Theodore Orchesta – Moo Trek
01 – Paul Baillargeon – Ton amour (1971)
02 -Â Godchild – Ne Le Refais Jamais Plus (1975)
03 – Michel Polnareff – Hey You Woman (1971)
04 -Â The Gaslamp Killer – Turk Mex (2009)
05 – CBC BandÂ -Â Tinh YÃªu Tuyet Voi (The Greatest Love) (1978)
06 -Â Puccio Roelens – Caravan (1969) Â Â
07 -Â Johnny Pearson – Thunderbird (1972)
08 – Sunforest – Magician in the Mountain (1969)
09 – Alain Souchon – Jamais content (1977)
10 – Frank Sinatra – This Town (1967)
11 – Electro Keyboard Orchestra – The Iron Side (1975)
12 -Â Jacco Gardner – Another You (2015)
13 – Christian Gaubert – A vos souhaits (1981)
14 – Brigit & Michot – Ta Face Preface (1982)
15 -Â Air – Le Voyage De Penelope (1998)
16 – FranÃ§oise Hardy – L’Anamour (1968)
Outro :Â Douglas Wood – Kids Stuff